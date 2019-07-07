Iran unveils new home-made tactical communication system

TEHRAN - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps unveiled on Sunday a new tactical communication system named Sepehr 110 in a ceremony at the presence of IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Salami said Iran has broken the “monopoly” of world powers over electronic warfare and advanced communications technologies.

Sepehr 110 is an advanced communication system which meets all the communication needs of commanders in different strategic, operational, tactical and combat levels in offensive, defensive and security conditions as well as unexpected incidents.

It is equipped with different communication layers for defense and security conditions, including HF, V/UHF, digital, safe, multi band, multi channel, DS and FH and enjoys the ability for network roaming and remote-controlled operation with needed bandwidth to transmit voice, data and image.

Sepehr 110 can be mounted on vehicles and vessels and can be transferred to highlands and work in any weather conditions.

The U.S. says it carried out cyber-attacks against Iran in late June after Iran shot down a U.S. Global Hawk drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Reports say that the system is high speed and flexible to change of environmental conditions. The Sunday announcement showcased Iran’s preparations for any future attempts by countries to penetrate Tehran’s networks or wreak havoc on its communications systems.

In the past Iran has suffered setbacks in the IT sector when countries sought to slow its nuclear program via cyberattacks.

Iranian experts have made great progress in designing and production of different systems to transmit information.

In a relevant development in April, Iranian researchers produced home-made communication systems to transmit mega data via optical fibers.

One of the products is OTN which was indigenized by the Iranian scientists and can transmit 2 TB of data through optical fibers, said Sajjad Momeni, one of the researchers.

He added that the next product is named Multiplexer (PDH) which acts as a transmitter in telecommunication systems with the bandwidth of 1.25Gig.

According to Momeni, the third product is optical fiber module (SFP) which turns electrical data into laser or optic.

SP/PA