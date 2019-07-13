‘Jahangiri, Aref, Shariatmadari, Dehqan, and Ghazizadeh Hashemi preparing to contest 2021 presidential election’

TEHRAN – Hossein Mar’ashi, a senior member of the Servants of Construction Party, has said Es’haq Jahangiri, Mohammad Reza Aref, Mohammad Shariatmadari, Hossein Dehqan, Ghazizadeh Hashemi are preparing themselves to run for the 2021 presidential election, the Sharq newspaper reported on Saturday.

Jahangiri, the current first vice president, is a senior member of the Servants of Construction Party. He served in different posts including industry minister prior to take the role of vice president under the Rouhani administration.

Aref, a pro-reform figure, is currently the head of the Hope faction in the parliament. He withdrew presidential candidacy in the last hours in the 2013, a move which was intended to help Rouhani get elected president.

Shariatmadari is currently labor minister. He also served as trade minister in the Khatami administration. In an interview with the Tasnim news agency more than six years ago, Shariatmadri had expressed willingness to campaign for the 2013 presidential election, however he did not run for the job.

Hossein Dehqan was defense minister in Rouhani’s first administration. He worked at the Expediency Council’s defense committee prior to being named as defense chief in 2013.

Ghazizadeh Hashemi was health minister. However, he resigned his post. During his tenure as minister, Ghazizadeh Hashemi, an eye surgeon, made great reforms in health sector.

