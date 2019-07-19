Iranian company manufactures 37 regenerative medicine products

TEHRAN – An Iranian knowledge-based company has managed to manufacture 37 types of products in the field of regenerative medicine, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

The products have been manufactured using modern technologies and are available in the market, the head of the company Moayed Dehqanpour said.

The products are in different fields of the wound dressing, pain-relieving, skin and hair, and health problems, he said.

“In fact, after studying the problems and identifying the needs, the mentioned products were manufactured which both speed up the cycle of treatment and reduce costs.”

What is regenerative medicine?

Regenerative medicine is a relatively new field of study that treats injuries and diseases by harnessing the body’s own regenerative capabilities.

Encompassing a broad range of scientific disciplines (from molecular biology and genetics to immunology and biochemistry), regenerative medicine research generally focuses on the following key principles including understanding the physiological mechanisms of stem cells, knowledge of how cells grow and die, what makes stem cells change into other cells and learning more about the supporting structure between cells.

Human adults already have some regenerative capabilities. For example, the liver is able grown back to its original size if part of it has been lost to injury or disease. Our skin is another part of our body that is able to renew and repair itself.

Some tissues and organs do not have that ability but scientists believe that they could enable them to do so.

Answering these questions is vital because it will garner insight into how stem cells work to repair or replace tissue and organs. Understanding the molecular and cellular mechanisms at play is essential in the development of regenerative medicine.

SB/MG