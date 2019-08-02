Leader: Jihadi discourse should become the public discourse 

TEHRAN – “We should make the jihadi discourse turn into a public discourse,” the Leader of the Islamic Revolution told a meeting of jihadi groups on Thursday.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s statements in the meeting were published in a tweet thread by Ali Asgari, a member of the Office for Preserving and Promoting the Works of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

During the meeting, the 42 members of the jihadi groups presented reports of their activities in remote and underdeveloped areas around Iran.

“Try to push forward as much as you can,” the Leader told them. “Think as much as you can and put the thought into action.”

“Let us witness an enormous collection of the Islamic Revolution generation in our country, who have reached a level of thought, management skills, services, establishment of justice, and standing up for the right which are unconquered by the normal minds of man,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He added, “It is the jihadi movement discourse which has created you. We should do something so this discourse becomes a public discourse.”

SP/PA