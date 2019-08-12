Vintage cars to go on parade in Tehran

TEHRAN - The Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI) is scheduled to stage a vintage car parade in Tehran on August 14.

Ardeshir Darvishi, an official at the TACI, said on Sunday that as many as 60 Iranian and foreign vintage cars will take part in a rally around Tehran on Wednesday, Mehr reported.

The majority of cars are manufactured by Volkswagen, and the rest by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Peykan. The vehicles date from 1950 to 1975, he said.

Darvishi maintained that the aim of the tour is to [draw attentions] to protect vintage cars in the Iranian capital.

The tour will begin form the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex in northern Tehran, and will continue through major streets and highways to make a stop at the headquarters of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization near the famed Azadi Tower. The tour will wrap up on the premises of the National Museum of Iran in downtown Tehran.

Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran is an institution at the vice presidency and the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization. It is related to the tourism industry, and its tasks includes facilitating the travel of owners of vehicles abroad or foreign tourists who are traveling to Iran by their own vehicles. The institution also helps develop tourism through establishing tourism information offices at home and abroad, as well as developing infrastructures and tourism services.

