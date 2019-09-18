Iranian president’s visit to UN meeting in New York may be canceled 

TEHRAN - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his accompanying delegation may not be able to attend the annual UN General Assembly meeting in New York as the United States has so far failed to issue visa for the visit.

According to the plan, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to leave Tehran for New York on Friday and the president on Monday.

According to IRNA, if visas are not issued until several hours, the visit will likely be canceled.

PA/PA