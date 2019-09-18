Pakistan ambassador thanks Leader over Kashmir issue

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Riffat Masood, has praised the stances of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the Kashmir issue.

In a press release sent to the Tehran Times on Tuesday, the embassy of Pakistan in Iran held an event in commemoration of Defense Day of Pakistan as Kashmir Solidarity Day under the theme of “Kashmir and Karbala”, which was held at the embassy of Pakistan in Tehran.

According to the press release, the event commemorated the harsh experiences of the peoples of Jammu and Kashmir brought about by Indian Armed Forces.

Members of the diplomatic community based in Tehran, Pakistan diaspora, Iranian guests and media representatives attended the event.

During the event, messages by the president and prime minister of Pakistan were read out and a documentary on the ongoing “grave violations of Human Rights in Kashmir” was screened, according to the press release.

Speaking at the occasion, Defense and Army Attaché Brigadier Saqib Ali Cheema highlighted the significance of the Defense Day and underlined that this year the Defense Day was observed as Kashmir Solidarity day to express solidarity with the peoples of Jammu and Kashmir “who were fighting for their right of self-determination and are being victimized by the Indian Armed Forces.”

For her turn, Masood apprised the audience of the plight of Kashmiris after the revocation of the “Special Status” of Jammu and Kashmir under the presidential decree of 5 August 2019 by the Indian government.

She briefed the audience on the “illegal” measures taken by the Indian government, “in contravention of international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to suppress the popular aspiration of the people of Kashmir to exercise their right of self-determination.”

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged the international community to play proactive role in defusing the situation as any conflict between the two neighbors, with nuclear capabilities, would entail grave implications for the region and the world.

The ambassador in particular underlined the kind support of the Iranian leadership, especially the Leader towards the Kashmir issue.

She said the human rights violation in Kashmir and the brutalities by the tyrannical forces can be compared to that of the tragedy of Karbala.

In fact, Kashmir reflects the Karbala tragedy in the modern times, she was quoted as saying.