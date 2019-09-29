“A 250-Year-Old Person” comes to German bookstores 

TEHRAN – “A 250-Year-Old Person”, a book containing a collection of speeches and writings of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about the household of Prophet Muhammad (S), has been published in German.

Eslamica, a publishing house based in the German city of Bremen, has released the book under the title of “Der 250-jährige Mensch”.

An English version of “A 250-Year-Old Person” has previously been published by Ahl Al-Bayt World Assembly.

The book arranged in 17 chapters also gives a chronological account of the lives of Prophet Muhammad (S) and the Shia Imams (AS).

Earlier in 2016, Iran’s Islamic Cultural Relations Organization announced a plan that Asgharia Pakistan, a major Shia Muslim organization of students in Pakistan, and the Cultural Center of Iran in Karachi would translate the book into Sindhi.

Photo: Front cover of the German version of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s book “A 250-Year-Old Person”.

