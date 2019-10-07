Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel publishes travelog of Arbaeen pilgrimage

TEHRAN – Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, the director of the Academy of Persian Language and Literature, has published his travelogue of the Arbaeen pilgrimage in a book.

The book “I Went to the Desert and Found a Downpour of Love” has been published by the Islamic Culture Publishing House, and has been translated into English, Urdu and Arabic. The English version has been released by Shahriar Fasih.

The three books will be introduced during a ceremony at The Central Library of Tehran Park-e Shahr tomorrow.

In this book, Haddad-Adel recounts his personal memories and experience of the Arbaeen pilgrimage 2017.

He also gives a report of this spiritual journey, the feelings of the people attending the annual ritual and mawkib keepers and the organizers, who host and serve the people on the way to visit the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala during the Arbaeen gathering.

Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala on Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, standing against the injustices of the oppressive Umayyad dynasty in 680 CE.

Iranians and Shia Muslims from other countries embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).



Arbaeen, which will be commemorated on October 19 this year, marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “I Went to the Desert and Found a Downpour of Love” by Gholam-Ali Haddad- Adel.

