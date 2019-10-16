Gianni Infantino offers condolence over death of Jafar Kashani

TEHRAN - FIFA President Gianni Infantino extended his deepest sympathies to the Iran Football Federation over death of Ex-Team Melli and Persepolis defender Jafar Kashani.

Kashani died of heart attack at his home at the age of 76 in early October.

"On behalf of FIFA and in my own name, I would like to express my sincere condolences to Iran Football Federation and Jafar Kashani’s family,” Infantino said.

Kashani, born in Tehran, started his football career at 1964 in Shahin club after he was scouted by Abbas Ekrami, the founder of the club.

After three years, he joined Persepolis and was a member of the Iranian popular football team for seven years.

Kashani represented Iran national football team from 1968 to 1974 and made 38 appearances for Team Melli.

He won AFC Asian Cup twice with Iran in 1968 and 1972.

Kashani also represented Iran at the 1972 Summer Olympics, where they beat Brazil and lost to Hungary and Denmark and failed to book a place in the next round.

After retiring from football, he was employed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and worked in embassies in Germany, Syria and the UAE.

Kashani was head of Persepolis’s board of director.