What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Mahmud Teimurpur is underway at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “Experience and Movement” will run until November 6 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

Painting

* Aran Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Nasim Davari.

The exhibit titled “Mantiq at-Tayr” (The Conference of the Birds) runs until November 18 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* Paintings by Elmira Babai are on display in an exhibition at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Shapeless” will be running until November 6 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* A collection of paintings by Elnaz Bandegi is currently on view in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Touch” will run until November 12 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Hassan Ruholamin is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Artibition Gallery.

Entitled “The Rebellion”, the exhibit will continue until November 10 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Sina Yaqubi is currently underway at Dena Gallery.

The exhibit named “Sodom and Gomorrah” runs until November 6 at the gallery, which can be found at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

* Saless Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Hushang Motamedian.

The exhibit entitled “Last Supper” will be running until November 6 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Behnam Valadvand are on display in an exhibition at Farmanfarma Gallery.

The exhibit named “Mr. Painter’s Scarecrows Madness of Ascension” will run until November 15 at the gallery located at 2nd Araabi St., North Kheradmand St. in the Karim Khan neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Shirin Shahinrad is on display in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit named “Passage” runs until November 8 at the gallery that can be found at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by a group of artists, including Bahar Ranjbar, Shirin Babazadeh, Setareh Nadiri, Reza Hedayat, Hani Najm and Elham Daryai, is underway at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Cat” will be running until November 13 at the gallery located at 3 Aqakhani Alley, Omidvar St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.



Multimedia

* Sets of installation and photos by Mehrdad Fat’hi are on view in an exhibition Theme Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Non-Healing Wounds” will run until November 7 at the gallery, which can be found at 10 Zebarjad Alley, North Villa St., off Karim Khan Ave.

