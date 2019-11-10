Ghalibaf has no intention to run for parliament, MP says

TEHRAN - Abdolreza Mesri, a senior principlist MP, has said that Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former mayor of Tehran and presidential contender, will not run for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“I had a meeting with Dr. Ghalibaf yesterday, during which I asked about his intention to announce candidacy in the elections and he said he has no intention to do so,” Tasnim quoted Mesri as saying on Sunday.

Parliamentary elections will be held on Feb. 21, 2020.

