TPO to host conference on trade with Eurasia on Dec. 1

TEHRAN – Iranian Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) is going to host a major conference on Iran’s trade with Eurasia at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on December 1, the TPO portal reported on Saturday.

As reported, senior officials from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member nations as well as the Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Board Tigran Sargsyan will be attending the conference.

According to the TPO Head Hamid Zadboum, considering the recent trade agreement between Iran and EAEU, Sargsyan’s visit to Tehran could be a positive step toward facilitating the implementation of the agreement.

“During the conference, meetings are going to be held between Iranian officials and EAEU representatives, and also between the private sector of Iran and their Eurasian counterparts to further familiarize them with each other and expand the interaction.

The trade agreement between Iran and EAEU officially came into force on October 27.

Earlier this month, Zadboum said that the trade agreement with EAEU is a new and important experience for his country in the field of trade and economy.

Making the remarks in a conference on trade opportunities in agriculture sectors of Iran and Eurasian Economic Union’s countries held on November 10, Zadboum also stressed that the president believes that Iran should have a center for expansion of trade with the EAEU states.

The accession of Iran into EAEU is be a major breakthrough for Iran’s trade as it would allow exports on zero tariffs for 70 products while 503 other items would enjoy lowered duties, according to Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

EF/MA



