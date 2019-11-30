Iranian police seize ancient relics from smuggler

TEHRAN – A number of ancient relics, estimated to date from prehistoric times to the [early] Islamic era, have recently been confiscated from a smuggler in Nahavand, Hamedan province, west-central Iran.

“The accused was traced and lastly arrested in Nahavand after police received reports from cultural heritage aficionados about him [illegally] keeping relics, some of which date back to the first millennium BC,” a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Saturday, Mehr reported.

Recovered objects include 13 silver and copper coins, bronze figurines, seven rings made from silver or copper, agate beads, a copper bowl, three daggers, and a semi-circular metal object, which experts of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, [Tourism and Handicrafts] declared date from the 1st Millennium BC to Parthian and Islamic periods, Amir Rahmatollahi added.

The culprit was surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, the report said.

AFM/MG