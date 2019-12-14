Iran seeking to win four joint UNESCO tags in 2020

TEHRAN – Iran is seeking to secure four world heritage status jointly with other countries in 2020.

Four cooperative dossiers are scheduled to be submitted to the UNESCO by Iran along with other countries to be evaluated for the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in the next year, Mostafa Pourali, a senior official with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, was quoted as saying by ISNA on Friday.

Iran is slated to register the “Art of miniature” jointly with Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan; the “Ceremony of Mehrgan” jointly with Tajikistan, “Pilgrimage to the St. Thaddeus Apostle Monastery” with Armenia; and “Crafting and playing the Oud” with Syria, the official explained.

In this regard, Iran has exchanged views with representatives of the countries during the 14th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which was held from December 9 to 14 in Bogota, the Republic of Colombia, deputy tourism minister Mohammad-Hassan Talebian said.

Yalda Night for 2021

Iran also seeks to register the ancient festivity of “Yalda” on the prestigious list in 2021.

Yalda (the birth of a new sun) and Noruz or Persian New Year (the birth of a new day) are amongst the most popular ancient Persian festivals, which are also celebrated by some countries in western and central Asia.

Also called, Yalda Night, the occasion is celebrated on the eve of the winter solstice, which falls on the last day of Azar (the last month of autumn in the Iranian calendar year). On that graceful night, the winter chill is vanquished and the warmth of love embraces the entire family. It’s a time for pleasant family reunions that entails laughter, merriment, and good cheer.

According to the UNESCO website, Yalda ceremonies, in the best way, point to cultural diversity and human creativity, especially when one considers the wide range of the communities that celebrate it.

