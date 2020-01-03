Soleimani’s comrades-in-arms won’t let Trump sleep quietly, cleric warns

TEHRAN — Tehran Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami has said the path of General Soleimani will definitely continue and his comrades-in-arms will not allow U.S. President Donald Trump and his servants to “sleep quietly”.

Addressing worshippers in Tehran on Friday, Ayatollah Khatami warned the United States of the consequences of General Soleimani’s assassination, Mehr reported.

He said the U.S. should know that the assassination will bring Washington misery.

“Americans should know that they have not achieved victory, rather, they have come closer to a collapse,” the cleric said.

“I announce that Americans will not find peace anywhere in the world. Today, the resistance movement in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon wants to take Soleimani’s revenge and now, with God’s grace, it is time to end the presence of these ‘harmful beasts’ in the region,” he asserted.

General Soleimani was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years.

MH/PA