Iran takes self-defense measures under UN Charter: Zarif

TEHRAN_ Commenting on Iran's retaliatory missile attack on US forces wrote in his twitter account that the measure was taken under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif wrote, "Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched."

he added, " We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."

In the first step of hard revenge on the US over the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani Iran's IRGC force fired tens of ballistic missiles at Al-Asad base in Iraq early hours today.