Leader holds U.S. and its friends responsible for volatile situation in the region

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei held talks late on Sunday with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who made a one-day trip to Iran.

At the meeting which President Hassan Rouhani was also present, the Leader said the current volatile situation in the region entails more strengthening of relations between regional countries and also the need not to be influenced by foreigners.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran is wholeheartedly seeking closer ties with countries in the region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly announced and Mr. President has also clearly said that Iran is ready for closer cooperation with the countries of the region.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei went on to say that the United States and its friends are first and foremost responsible for the volatile situation in the region.

“The reason for this corruptive situation is America and his friends and the only way to counter it is reliance on intra-regional cooperation,” the Leader noted.

The Leader also praised the good political relationship between Iran and Qatar, suggesting economic cooperation in parallel with political interactions.

“Economic relations of the two countries is not at the level of political relations, and cooperation between Iran and Qatar should develop in all areas more than ever,” Ayatollah Khamenei suggested.

Of course, the Leader added, certain countries which have come to the region from other parts of the world do not like to see development of ties between regional countries but this is not their business and that regional countries and nations do not accept orders and interferences by foreigners.



Qatar’s Emir calls for comprehensive regional dialogue

For his part, the Qatari Emir expressed happiness over the meeting with the Leader and backed the statement by Ayatollah Khamenei on the need to develop regional cooperation.

“We fully agree with Your Excellency’s remarks about the need to increase regional cooperation and believe that comprehensive dialogue should take place between regional countries.

The Qatari ruler also pointed to his talks with the Iranian officials in Tehran, saying it was agreed that the joint commission of the two countries be held in Tehran within the next three months and “we hope that economic relations grow to the level of political ties.”

He also thanked Iran for its support and aid to Qatar when it was under sanctions.

In June of 2017, Saudi Arabia along with Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) abruptly cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar and closed land, sea and air routes to the country. The severing of relations also included withdrawing ambassadors and imposing trade and travel bans on Doha.

The Islamic Republic rushed to the help of Qatar and opened its airspace to about 100 more Qatari flights a day during the blockade.



