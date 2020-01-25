Stock market advances on Saturday

TEHRAN- Iran’s stock market started this Iranian calendar week with growth on Saturday, IRNA reported.

As reported, TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) rose 5,790 points to 417,001 as 6.035 billion securities worth 40.051 trillion rials (about $953.5 million) were traded at this market on Saturday.

The first market’s index climbed 4,224 points and the second market’s index rose 11,706 points on the first day of the week.

The value of trades at Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) rose 30 percent in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), according to a report published on the official website of TSE.

The report also said that TEDPIX climbed 11,766 points to 411,211 in the past week.

As reported, 33.75 billion securities worth 195.821 trillion rials (about $4.6 billion) were traded through 3.496 million deals at this market, experiencing growth of 21 percent in the number of securities and 62 percent in the number of trades.

The first market’s index rose 7,667 points, or 2.6 percent, to 294,639 and the second market’s index climbed 27,892 points, or 3.3 percent, to 855,270 in the previous week, the same report confirmed.

As previously reported, TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

The index rose 45,638 points, or 12.9 percent, during the mentioned week to stand at 399.445 points.

As reported, 27.689 billion securities valued at 149.793 trillion rials (about $3.56 billion) were traded through 2.151 deals at TSE in that week, experiencing growth of 12.9 percent and 33.7 percent in the number and value of traded securities, respectively, while 54.2 percent rise in the number of trades.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB) witnessed some growth, as its main index, IFX, rose 63 points to 5,351.

Some 2.329 billion securities valued at 68.408 trillion rials (about $1.628 billion) were traded at IFB on Saturday.

TSE and IFB are two of the four stock markets of Iran. The other two markets are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

