Zarif appoints new deputies, directors 

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in separate decrees on Wednesday, appointed new envoys, deputies and Foreign Ministry directors for different departments.

According to the ministry’s information department, Mohsen Baharvand was appointed as the deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs.

Baharvand was previously the Foreign Ministry director for the Americas affairs and assistant to the foreign minister.

Zarif also appointed Qolamhossein Dehqani, the caretaker deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, as Iran’s ambassador to Belgium following approval by President Hassan Rouhani.

Reza Nazar Ahari, who had been serving as the director-general of diplomatic coordination and regional initiatives of the ministry, was appointed as assistant to the foreign minister and the director-general for the Foreign Ministry department for America affairs.

Ahari had also been the Iranian ambassador to Japan.

Marziyeh Afkham, whose mission as Tehran’s ambassador to Malaysia terminated recently, took office as the minister’s assistant for civil legal affairs. The post was held by Afsaneh Nadipour who was recently appointed as the Iranian ambassador to Denmark.

Morteza Moradian, the former Iranian envoy to Denmark, has returned to Tehran after completing his mission.

In the meantime, Mahmoud Barimani was appointed as the director-general of bilateral diplomatic coordination and regional initiatives at the ministry.

Barimani was a foreign minister’s assistant and director-general of the European Department of the ministry.

MJ/PA