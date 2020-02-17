Guardian Council: U.S. elections merely façade of democracy

TEHRAN — Abbasali Kadkhodaei, the spokesman for the Guardian Council, said on Monday that elections in the United States are just a façade of democracy.

“While 60 percent of Americans do not trust the elections in their country, the authorities of the cheating, falling America pass their days and nights with a fantasy of dominating and interfering in the internal affairs of other nations,” Kadkhodaei said in a tweet.

The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020. It will be the 59th quadrennial presidential election.

Voters will select presidential electors who in turn on December 14, 2020, will either elect a new president and vice president or reelect the incumbents Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Also, Iran’s parliamentary elections, the 11th of its kind since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, will be held in over 200 constituencies across the country’s 31 provinces on Feb. 21.

Election campaigns for 290 seats in the parliament officially started in Iran from Feb. 13.

The candidates have eight days to campaign. 24 hours before the elections, campaigns must be stopped.

In the capital Tehran, the principlists released their 30-candidate list named the “council of coalition”. On the top of the list is Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the former Tehran mayor who ran for presidential post three times: in 2005, 2013 and finally 2017.

Mostafa Mirsalim, a top figure from the Islamic Coalition Party, who also competed with Hassan Rouhani in the 2017 presidential election is included in the list.

While the policy-making council of reformists failed to agree on a candidate list, a few pro-reform parties like the Servants of Construction Party and Unity and National Cooperation Party presented their list.

