Coronavirus: 91-year-old Iranian man beats disease

TEHRAN - A 91-year-old man has become the oldest person in Iran to beat coronavirus and return home.

Living in the southeastern city of Bam, Kerman province, he recovered from the disease after receiving treatment for just two days at a hospital in Bam.

Despite suffering from high blood pressure, kidney disease, and asthma, the centenarian regained health thanks to his strong faith, his doctor Kiyumars Kazemi said, IRNA reported.

He was diagnosed on February 7 at my office and I examined him having fever and cough symptoms, Kazemi added.

At last, He was referred to a hospital on March 12 and his was tested positive, the doctor noted.

Older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions are more at risk of developing severe coronavirus symptoms.



MG