Warren: It ‘makes no sense’ that U.S. seeks to extend arms embargo on Iran  

TEHRAN - Former Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has dismissed an argument by the Trump administration that the U.S. is a party to the JCPOA and is seeking to extend arms embargo against Iran, saying such an argument by the Trump administration, which has abandoned the nuclear deal with Iran, “makes no sense”

Under the JCPOA, the arms embargo against Iran expires in October.

Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, called on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “make up” his “mind” whose department has presented a draft resolution to certain Security Council members in attempt to extend arms embargo otherwise invoke a restoration of previous UN sanctions against Iran lifted under the 2105 nuclear deal.

“The international prohibition on weapons going to/from Iran ends in October. To extend this arms embargo, the Trump admin is suddenly arguing that the US is a party to the same Iran Deal it abandoned. That makes no sense. Make up your mind, @SecPompeo,” Warren tweeted.

PA/PA

