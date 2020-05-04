Beheshti newspaper 

Making judgment on anything entails a consideration of many things. In the case of the Tehran Times, one should first look at the goals behind its founding. This gets special importance as the Tehran Times was founded by leading and unrivaled figure Ayatollah Mohammad Hossein Beheshti, also known as Shahid Beheshti.

The most important point that why this newspaper hit newsstands requires an assessment of the history of the paper at different times. One should also have a view of the path the newspaper should continue unabatedly.

Dr. Beheshti was a religious figure and a theoretician in classical humanities. He had knowledge about world affairs. Undoubtedly, he had a more comprehensive view in comparison to most other prominent figures of his time in the Islamic Revolution.

Beheshti’s valuable cultural activities outside Iran, especially in the Islamic Center in Hamburg, and the promotion of Shia Islam through a scientific, rational dialogue is still recognized as an effective and inspiring cultural school in inter-religious dialogue.

According to Beheshti, the Tehran Times was established with such a vision to be “the loud voice of the Islamic Revolution and the oppressed in the world.”

That was because the Islamic Revolution needed to establish a convincing communication with the outside world through a common language. This need still exists.

The Tehran Times was not a tool for political rivalry at home. Rather, it was created to challenge the hegemony of the media run by arrogant states who seek domination in the world.

It was also established to reveal the realities in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the larger world to those who are longing for truth with a focus on injustice against the oppressed people in the Islamic world.

This goal has become more paramount due to certain reasons:

-The development of communication technology and physical disappearance of time and place between the audience and media.

-The culmination of hostile polices against the Islamic Revolution under the strategy of “maximum pressure”.

-Sudden generational and dialogue changes at home and abroad.

- And finally, the scientific and technological progress of Iran and the rise of the strategic status of the Islamic Republic of Iran in regional and international relations.

In its forty years of age, probably I was the only person who was running the newspaper for about a decade. My years in the paper coincided with the suspicious and shocking incident of the September 11 attacks as well as bitter and sweet events inside and outside Iran. However, the newspaper not only did not stop its mission, but it also tried to become more analytical, more productive, and more appealing.

It is glorified with memorable and valuable interviews with dignitaries such as Mahathir Mohammad, the Malaysian prime minister.

After ten years, Tehran Time gave birth to a new news agency called Mehr. In close contact, Mehr could produce more content for the newspaper as complementary with the same stated goals but with a wider range in terms of language diversity.

However, this ten-year period should be assessed based on the primary goals behind the establishment of the Tehran Times and its influence on readers coupled with the views of the colleagues.

It is no time to complain about the shortages and difficulties. One should talk more about achievements made due to efforts by all the staff which is a great legacy.

I cherish all colleagues at the Tehran Times. I should remember all those dear ones who worked for the success of the newspaper but they are no longer alive.

I should mention late Irfan Parviz who had an undisputable role for the accomplishment of the newspaper as editor-in-chief. Likewise, I like to remember Hamid Golpira, who showed an exemplary dedication while editing headlines and the newspaper content in his small room in the afternoons.

I should also remember the noble and professional photojournalist Mojtaba Takin who said goodbye to this world along with his family.

Also, I like to remember Reza Moghadassi, a principled and ethical managing director.

Every day that I entered the Tehran Times a look at the mural of Shahid Beheshti on the front wall inspired me to work more energetically. For me, the Tehran Times was the newspaper of Shahid Beheshti. I hope during my management years I will not be shameful of that great martyr.



I like to congratulate the 40th anniversary of the Tehran Times - which came into existence immediately after the revolution - to all the managers and staff during all these years.

