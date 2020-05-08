Maximum pressure on Iran an ‘abject failure’, Foreign Ministry says

TEHRAN — Concurrent with the second anniversary of the U.S. unilateral exit from the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said Washington’s maximum pressure campaign has ended up being an “abject failure”.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the Foreign Ministry wrote, “Two years ago today, the American regime, in a vain attempt, withdrew unlawfully from a multilateral agreement 'Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action' (#JCPOA), endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.”

“The 'Max Pressure' campaign, which went into full gear by US withdrawal from #JCPOA, proved to be an abject failure in terms of political gains; however if its aim was to impose pain on Iranian patients & to kill kids, then it has had achieved this. #Never_Trust_Irresponsible_US”

The Foreign Ministry says if the U.S. aim behind maximum pressure was to “impose pain on Iranian patients and to kill kids, then it has had achieved this.”

It added, “According to the @pewresearch 2019 global survey, majority of the western public opinions did disapprove Trump's decision to exit the #JCPOA. It's main finding: Donald Trump's Iran policy has undeniably been failed & led to the US regime's isolation.”

Under the nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), struck in July 2015, Iran agreed to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions.

The agreement, endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, was signed between Iran, the United States, Britain, Germany, France, the European Union, Russia, and China. However, U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal on May 8, 2018, and returned sanctions and imposed new ones.

On May 8, 2019, exactly one year after the U.S. abandoned the deal, Tehran began to partially reduce its commitments to the agreement at bi-monthly intervals.

Finally, on January 5 of this year, Iran issued a statement announcing suspension of all limits under the JCPOA.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran no longer faces limitations on the capacity of enrichment, purity of enrichment, amount of enriched material and research and development,” the statement said.

The statement added that Iran will continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

It is noted in the statement that Iran will reverse its decision once the sanctions are removed and the country enjoys the benefits of the nuclear deal.

MH/PA