Iran football league plans to test players for COVID-19

TEHRAN- Iran Football League Organization plans to test players and staff on a regular basis.

According to the reports, the top officials of the Iranian football, intend to enforce strict health and safety protocols if the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters allow the continuation of the league.

One of the most important health issues that, among others, should be taken seriously is that all the players, coaches, and team members should be tested for coronavirus constantly. The League Organization maintains the utmost attention to the preventive measures for the health of the players and all members of the clubs, in compliance with all government guidelines and the protection of public health.

The players and staff must undergo testing in the Iran Football Medical Assessment and Research Center (IFMARC) every matchday week and if the results come back negative for COVID-19, they will be allowed to take part in the matches.