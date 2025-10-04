‘Tourism is key to sustainable development’

TEHRAN– Seyyed Hamid Pourmohammadi, head of the Planning and Budget Organization, emphasized tourism’s strategic role as a driver of sustainable transformation during a visit to the historic Sa'd al-Saltaneh complex in Qazvin on Friday.

Pourmohammadi said more than 300 million people worldwide are employed in the tourism industry, underlining the sector’s economic, cultural, and civilizational significance. He then highlighted the country's tourism sector to reclaim its rightful share in this global market.

Tourism, he noted, is one of the fundamental pillars of sustainable development. “By leveraging new technologies and smartly showcasing our historical heritage, we can create rich and unique experiences that attract visitors from near and far,” he said.

Pourmohammadi highlighted Iran’s historical and civilizational capacities, stating the goal is not only to showcase historical sites but also to familiarize visitors with past commercial practices. He compared Iran’s museum collections from the Qajar, Sassanid, and Achaemenid eras to those held by major museums in Paris and Istanbul in terms of global significance.

He added the need to create a cultural, civilizational, and culinary environment that surprises tourists and engages them in a distinctive experience.

Regarding unfinished projects and limited financial resources, Pourmohammadi acknowledged the country’s budget constraints amid widespread provincial needs.

He concluded by emphasizing that through cooperation and coordination, Iran can accelerate improvements in the tourism sector.

AM