Iran’s NOC president asks UWW to accelerate Ghasemi’s medal reallocation

TEHRAN - President of National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Reza Salehi Amiri, has asked President of United World Wrestling (UWW) Nenad Lalovic to accelerate the medal reallocation process of Komeil Ghasemi.

Ghasemi has been awarded the 2012 gold medal following doping violation of Artur Taymazov. The Uzbek wrestler was stripped of of his gold last year after his reanalyzed samples tested positive for banned steroids.

The other finalist, Davit Modzmanashvili, a Georgian representative, was also disqualified after the IOC found a banned substance in his samples, announced in January 2019.

Taymazov, who defeated Ghasemi in the men's freestyle 120 kg semifinals, had his results vacated for the second time in his career after being previously stripped of his 2008 gold medal at 120 kg following a retesting of his samples in April 2017.

The silver medal went to Bilyal Makhov from Russia and American Tervel Dlagnev and Kazakhstan’s Daulet Shabanbay claimed the bronze medal.

“Following medal reallocation approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), I kindly request you to accelerate the process of Ghasemi’s medal reallocation. Given the fact that wrestling is the Iran’s first sport, the nation waits for your quick response on this matter,” Salehi Amiri wrote in a letter.

The International Olympic Committee Executive Board approved the reallocations of medals and rankings from the Olympic Games editions of London 2012, Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016, as well as the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018, following decisions made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).