According to PersianRestaurant.org, Cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation are the most important aspects in the restaurant business. Making sure each customer has a clean eating area is almost as important as bringing out the right food. It shows that the owners of the Persian Restaurants in Delaware care and want the customers to have a good time while they are dining.

When a restaurant is untidy, customers might think that dining there could mean running the risk of contracting a foodborne illness and falling ill. All areas must be kept clean and this includes the front and back of the restaurant, restrooms, and employee areas. In Persian Restaurants in Delaware, "Back of house" restaurant employees prepare and present food or clean dishes, while "front of house" workers welcome and interact with customers. Even though most customers don’t see the restaurant’s kitchen, it’s number one place where most restaurants fail for cleanliness. Food safety is the biggest factor in keeping up to code in the kitchen. It’s important to have effective food storage and keep the raw food separate from the cooked food.

Delaware

Delaware declared its independence from Great Britain on June 15, 1776. The capital was moved from New Castle to Dover in 1777. It was the first state to ratify the United States constitution. It did so on December 7, 1787. The state was named after the Delaware River, which was named in honor of Sir Thomas West (Lord De La Warr), who was the ruling governor of the colony of Virginia when Europeans first explored the river. Delaware is the second-smallest state in the country. It stretches just under 100 miles long and is only 35 miles at its widest point.

The state grows a great variety of fruits and vegetables and is a U.S. pioneer in the food-canning industry. Delaware’s economic and industrial development was, for over a century, closely tied to the DuPont family, founders of one of the world’s largest chemical companies and the parent company of General Motors Corporation from 1933 until the 1950s. The state has the ninth-largest number of millionaires per capita in the United States. Maryland, New Jersey, and Connecticut have the largest number of millionaires per capita respectively. Delaware is the only state without any national park.

Delaware cities

Major and important cities in Delaware consists of:

· Dover, Lewes, Milford, New Castle, Newark, Smyrna, Wilmington

Persian Restaurants in Delaware

In Persian Restaurants in Delaware employees who are working with food look neat and clean. By cleaning every day, they can avoid bugs, mice, and other pests that might arise in a dirty environment. Persian Restaurants’ cleanness also distinguishes them from competition by providing their business with a better reputation. Persian Restaurants in Delaware sanitize the inside and outside of the fridge and freezer on a regular basis to ensure the food being stored is as fresh and germ-free as possible. Cleaning in these restaurants is usually achieved with detergent, water, and agitation, with the visible dirt and detergent then rinsed and removed with clean water.

Find the best Persian Restaurants to experience Iranian culture and cuisine.

Source: www.persianrestaurant.org - Home of Persian Restaurants