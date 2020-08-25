Iran’s Salehi says IAEA vows to do its work professionally , independently 

TEHRAN – Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi, who held talks on Tuesday with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, said it was agreed that the UN nuclear watchdog do its duties professionally and independently.

“Our today’s talks were constructive and it was planned that the Agency push ahead with its work professionally and independently and we (Iran) also act within the framework of duties,” Salehi told a joint press conference with Grossi.

Salehi and Grossi who held talks for about one-and-half hours behind closed doors plan to meet again in the afternoon.

Rafael visited Tehran late on Monday.



Salehi, a nuclear physicist who is the director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, expressed hope that the visit by Rafael would have mutual benefit “so that the two sides would do their duties reciprocally and within the necessary framework.”



PA/PA