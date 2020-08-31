Iran adamant in pursuing assassination of Gen. Soleimani: Judiciary chief

TEHRAN - Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi said on Monday that Iran’s Judiciary and Foreign Ministry are adamant in legally pursuing the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

“Blood of martyr Soleimani has affected elements behind his terror, and the regional people’s awareness will lead to the United States’ exit from the region,” the chief judge said during a meeting of the Judiciary’s supreme council.

On January 3, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes that martyred General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), in Baghdad’s international airport.

Soleimani was recognized internationally as a legendary commander in the war against terrorist groups, especially Daesh (ISIS). Only Daesh celebrated Soleimani’s assassination.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand said in June that Iran will pursue assassination of Soleimani in international bodies.

“Diplomatic complaints have been filed through sending letters to the [UN] Security Council and UN Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres]. We are pursuing the case and completing our investigation in the Foreign Ministry. After that, international actions will be taken,” Baharvand told the IRIB in an interview.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili said during a press conference in January that Iran will file lawsuits against Trump and the U.S. government for the assassination of Soleimani.

“We intend to file lawsuits in the Islamic Republic, Iraq and The Hague Court (International Court of Justice) against the military and government of America and against Trump,” he said.

NA/PA