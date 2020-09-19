Qajar-era Soleimanieh Palace undergoes restoration

TEHRAN – Parts of the Qajar-era (1789–1925) Soleimanieh Palace in Alborz province have undergone some rehabilitation work, a provincial tourism chief has said.

The palace’s courtyard and the pool in its northern side, which have damaged over the years, are under restoration, Fereydoon Mohammadi said on Saturday.

The palace, which is also a Qajar-era paintings museum, will open its doors to the public after the project is fully carried out, the official added.

The mud-brick palace was built in the early 19th century upon the order of Fath Ali Shah, a Qajar monarch who reigned from 1797 to 1834. It was named after the king’s 34th son Soleiman Mirza.

The palace was built on a pilot, which in its time was considered an innovation and its façade has no special decoration.

The historical monument was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 1948.

