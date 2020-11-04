IRGC chief: Missile power guarantees enemy's retreat

TEHRAN — The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the country’s missile power guarantees that the enemies back off from launching military attack on Iran.

"So far, this power has shown its benefits in different stages, such as fighting Daesh (ISIS) and the enemy's retreat from threatening the Iranian establishment and nation," Major General Hossein Salami said on Wednesday.



He made the remarks at a ceremony to unveil a homegrown multiple ballistic missile launcher.

The automated and smart system, used for launching multiple long-range ballistic missiles, has been manufactured by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

“The launching of our missiles scares the enemy. Our missile power guarantees the withdrawal of enemies,” Salami said at the ceremony.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

In February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.

In his Wednesday remarks, Salami said Iran's enemies are facing the decline of their power and such decline is accelerating each day.

"However, the enemy's threats are still ongoing," he added.

MH/PA