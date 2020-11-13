Tehran, Kharkiv ready for conducting barter trade

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) hosted a webinar with the representatives of the private sector from Ukraine’s Kharkiv city in which the two sides expressed readiness for expanding trade through barter trade.

As reported by the TCCIMA portal, in this event which was organized by the TCCIMA in collaboration with the Kharkiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the two sides discussed the expansion of mutual economic relations and mulled over ways of boosting the trade exchange between the two countries, which is currently less than one billion dollars, to over $5 billion a year.

In this regard, Hesamedin Hallaj, TCCIMA deputy head for international affairs, referred to the close relations between Iran and Ukraine over the past decades and stressed the need for the development of economic relations between the two sides.

The official emphasized that the private sectors of the two countries can use each other's shared capacities and experiences to improve the current business relationships.

He mentioned the barter trade of minerals and mining products along with oil and gas products as well as the trade of industrial equipment as great opportunities for companies in the two countries to boost trade exchanges.

He further underlined the potentials and capacities of Iranian and Ukrainian companies in the fields of aerospace, industrial automation, mining, agricultural machinery, as well as urban transportation, and invited the private sectors of the two sides to cooperate in these areas.

After the officials of the two countries delivered their speeches, businessmen, and representatives of companies from the two countries talked about their business activities and expressed readiness for joint cooperation.

Some B2B talks were also held between the companies of the two sides.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in the world, the TCCIMA has planned to hold business webinars to maintain the close relationship between the Iranian private sector and those of the target countries including India, Russia, and Turkey.

EF/MA