National handicraft expo to remain online during pandemic

TEHRAN - The 34th national handicrafts exhibition of Iran, which is currently underway online due to coronavirus restrictions, will be extending for the months to come.

The virtual sales exhibit will be continuing until further notice and other editions of the event will be held online if the coronavirus pandemic lasts for a long time, a tourism official said on Sunday.

It’s the first time that the annual expo is organized online in a decision is made by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts to promote handicrafts, craftspeople, and dealers in the pandemic era.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

