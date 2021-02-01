Persepolis handed transfer ban by FIFA: report

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team have been reportedly banned by world governing body FIFA from signing players in the transfer window.

The Iranian club were banned by FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) after failed to meet Mario Budimir’s financial commitment.

The club’s ban will be lifted once the debt — a total of 500,000 euros— is paid off.

Persepolis have been banned several times over the past years despite advancing to the AFC Champions League twice in three years.