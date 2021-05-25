Interior Ministry announces presidential candidates

TEHRAN – In a statement on Tuesday, Iran’s Interior Ministry officially announced the candidates who have been qualified by the Guardian Council to run for president, putting an end to a wave of speculations over who will be confirmed.

The statement said seven candidates were approved to run for office. The candidates are as following: Saeed Jalili, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Alireza Zakani, Seyed Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, Mohsen Mehralizadeh, Mohsen Rezaei, and Abdolnaser Hemmati.

The candidates are now allowed to start election campaigns and then stop campaigning 24 hours before the start of the election day.

The 13th presidential election will be held on June 18.