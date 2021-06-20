Report: U.S. prevents lifting of sanctions on Iran

TEHRAN - A detailed report by the Iranian Parliamentary Research Center (IPRC) has stated that the United States is putting up obstacles in lifting sanctions against Iran, Press TV reported on Sunday.

The IPRC stated that Washington has designed a network of "legal" barriers to make Iran's problems long-lasting by making nuclear and non-nuclear sanctions inseparable.

The United States will use various tools to prevent the Iranian economy from benefiting from the lifting of sanctions, even if it intends to lift the sanctions on paper, it added.

So far, The IPRC stated, the United States has not made efforts to increase the risk index of interaction and cooperation with Iran, and maintains the current level of cooperation risk for countries that wish to trade with Tehran.

It said that the United States has disrupted Iran’s economic cooperation through formal rhetoric, media attacks, and informal pressure, exaggerated the shortcomings of cooperation with Iran, and increased the political and economic risks of cooperation with Iran.

The IPRC report has a major impact on the decisions of Iranian lawmakers.

In April, the research center stated in an in-depth report that it would take at least three months to verify whether the United States might lift sanctions on Tehran, and emphasized that the process cannot be completed in a few hours or days.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has stated that verification means that Iran should be able to sell its oil and obtain its funds under normal conditions.

The Biden administration admits that its predecessor's so-called “maximum pressure” campaign has failed, but so far it has not taken any practical measures to correct the mistakes.

Under the leadership of former President Donald Trump, the United States abandoned the 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA). The agreement imposed new non-nuclear sanctions.

Tehran has adopted a series of nuclear remedial measures in accordance with paragraph 36 of the JCPOA in response to violations.

The Islamic Republic insists that once the United States lifts all sanctions in one step and Iran verifies them, it will return to its original deal.



SA/PA