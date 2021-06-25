Ayatollah Khamenei receives first dose of Iranian-made coronavirus vaccine

TEHRAN – On Friday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei received the first dose of the Iranian-made COVIRAN BAREKAT vaccine against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Leader had set two conditions for using the coronavirus vaccine. The first condition was that he would not be vaccinated before others and the second was that he would definitely use a vaccine made by Iran.

It was for this reason that he refused to be vaccinated when Iranian citizens aged between 70-80 started receiving foreign vaccines.

