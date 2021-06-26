Rouhani lauds Leader for receiving Iranian vaccine

TEHRAN — President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday praised the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for insisting on being vaccinated against the coronavirus by a vaccine produced by Iranian scientists, saying this action has inspired Iranian scientists and demonstrated the Leader's support for science and technology.

Speaking at the National Headquarters to Combat Coronavirus, Rouhani said Ayatollah Khamenei's decision to be injected with a domestically-made coronavirus vaccine was a very spectacular initiative.

"Although the Leader could have used foreign vaccines before, he was more willing to be vaccinated with domestic vaccines. This is a very effective motivation for the activities of our scientists," Rouhani added, noting that this kind of spiritual support is not at all comparable to materialistic issues.

He also praised Ayatollah Khamenei for his constant support for science and technology, saying that the atmosphere of science, knowledge, technology, and invention has prevailed in Iran.

"Locally-made vaccines are a great honor for the Islamic Republic of Iran," the president said.

Citizens should be proud of the excellent work done by Iranian scientists and knowledge-based companies in developing COVID vaccines in the country, the president remarked.

Rouhani revealed the approval for the release of two BAREKAT and Pasteur vaccines, saying that more local vaccines will be provided in the coming weeks and months.

“Iran has a wide variety of coronavirus vaccines, and the country can meet domestic demand and even export COVID vaccines,” Rouhani said.

On Friday, Ayatollah Khamenei received the first dose of the COVIRAN BAREKAT coronavirus vaccine. The Leader had previously set two conditions for the use of the coronavirus vaccine: first, he would be vaccinated randomly; second, he would only be vaccinated with Iranian vaccines. For this reason, when the first phase of vaccination for Iranians aged 80 and above started, he did not receive foreign vaccines and waited for Iranian vaccination.

Despite the brutal sanctions imposed by the United States, Iranian scientists have successfully developed various vaccines against the coronavirus.

