Iran, Russia emphasize consultations on cyberspace, international security
July 2, 2021 - 19:32
TEHRAN — Kazem Jalali, the Iranian ambassador to Moscow, met with Andrey Krutskikh, the Russian president's special envoy for information security.
During the meeting, the two countries' cooperation in the field of cyber security and international cooperation and international security were discussed.
The two sides stressed the need to expand consultations on the area of cyberspace as well as international security between the two countries.
SA/PA
