Leader endorses Ebrahim Raisi as president

TEHRAN — In a ceremony attended by high-ranking officials on Tuesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei endorsed Ebrahim Raisi as the 8th president of Iran.

Raisi received the presidential mandate from the Leader of Islamic Revolution.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli presented a report on the June 18 presidential election in which Raisi won by a landslide. All health protocols were observed during the ceremony.

President Raisi and Ayatollah Khamenei also presented speeches at the ceremony.

SA/PA

