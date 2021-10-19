Iranians grant more humanitarian aid to Afghans

TEHRAN – A new shipment of humanitarian aid weighing 25 tons has been delivered by Iran to the people of Kandahar, Afghanistan.

“The ninth shipment of aid weighing 25 tons, including food, medicine, and health items, arrived in Kandahar,” the Iranian embassy in Kabul wrote on its Twitter page.

A number of people injured in the terrorist bombing incident in the Fatimid Mosque in Kandahar were also transferred to Iran for treatment.

Following the conflict in Afghanistan, Iran has so far delivered several shipments of aid to the Afghan people, which mostly included food and medical items.

The Taliban seized control of the country two months ago as foreign forces allied with the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan after a 20-year war. The events culminated in the capture of the capital, Kabul, on August 15, two decades after the Taliban was driven from power by a US-led campaign following the September 11 attacks on the United States.

The UN said that at the start of the year more than 18 million people – about half of Afghanistan’s population – require aid amid the country’s second drought in four years.

FB/MG