Iran nomadic people, lifestyle under spotlight in Paris show 

TEHRAN – A photo exhibit showcasing the costumes and traditions of different Iranian ethnic groups is currently underway in Paris, IRIB reported on Saturday.

Entitled “People of Iran”, the exhibit displays a selection of 27 photos by 18 Iranian artists, the report added.

The exhibit aims at introducing Iranian ethnic groups to the international community to boost ethnic tourism in the country.

Organized by Iran’s cultural office in the French capital, the two-week exhibit will be running through December 3.

Tribe tourism, also known as the-tourism or ethnic tourism, lays the ground for you to feel indigenous people by living with a nomad or rural family or enjoying an independent stay.

For both domestic and foreign travelers, tribal tourism is all about opening eyes to new places, traditions, cuisines, beliefs, and ways of life.

Many tourists from all over the world tend to observe the lifestyle of these hardworking people and spend a few days watching activities such as milking, yogurt making, buttering, oiling, woolen, carpeting, and much more. Many Iranian and foreign tourists are interested in sleeping in nomadic black tents.

The varied natural setting of the country never disappoints visitors when it comes to tribal tourism as the culturally-diverse country is home to many regional people including ones with Turk and Arab elements in addition to the Kurds, Baloch, Bakhtyari, Lurs, and other smaller minorities such as Armenians, Assyrians, Jews, and others.

Language, music, indigenous cuisine, clothing, songs, anecdotes, crafts, live performances, and local rituals such as celebrations and wedding ceremonies have always spurred many to experience life among the tribes.

Over the past couple of years, the trend has gained a lot of support and attention in the country by both the government and the private sectors, as well as sightseers and local communities. Each month, several tribal festivals are held across the country. Moreover, tens of collective tours bring visitors to experience life among the tribespeople.

ABU/AFM

