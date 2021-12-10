Iran TV dedicates live broadcasts to museum artifacts

TEHRAN - Iranian state television has live broadcasts to introduce magnificent objects being kept at the National Museum of Iran.

In an initiative, the IRIB TV 2 has started to present the works of the National Museum of Iran to the audience of the morning program “The End of Alvand”.

“In this series of live broadcasts, a selection of important Iranian historical-cultural objects of the museum is presented which allow viewership to see objects of National Museum of Iran in short episodes,” a museum official told Tehran Times on Thursday.

The first object presented in this series was a stone tool (or chopper), which was found in the Kashafrud basin near Mashhad and dates back to about 700,000 years ago.

Gebrael Nokandeh, who presides over the massive museum, participated in this live program on December 8, briefing on the museum, its collections, and museum activities during the COVID pandemic.

The National Museum of Iran is somewhat chockful of priceless relics that represent various eras of the country’s rich history. Its structure was completed in 1928 based on the design by French architect André Godard who was also an archaeologist and historian of French and Middle Eastern Art.

Iran is home to one of the world’s oldest continuous major civilizations, embracing settlements dating back to 4000 BC. It also hosts some of the world’s oldest cultural monuments including bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, gardens, rich natural, rural landscapes as well as 26 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

AFM