Iran warns Israeli PM’s visit to UAE goes against interests of Arab, Muslim nations

TEHRAN — The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh late on Monday reacted to the visit by the Zionist regime’s prime minister to the United Arab Emirates, strongly warning against any move that would strengthen the fake regime’s “destructive and seditious presence” in West Asia.

Khatibzadeh said such acts disrupt security in the region and run contrary to the interests of the Islamic ummah and regional people as well as Arab countries.

The people in West Asia have not forgotten the heinous and hostile acts of the Zionist regime which are the root cause of all problems in the region, the spokesman added.

Khatibzadeh also said the people in the region will remain opposed to normalization of ties with this regime.

The diplomat added that welcoming the prime minister of an illegitimate regime which has been the root cause and creator of insecurity, tension and warmongering for more than 70 years in the territory of Arab and Muslim countries will linger in the historical memory of the Palestinian people, regional nations and the freedom-seeking people of the world.

Khatibzadeh concluded by saying that the Zionist regime is the arch-foe of the Islamic world and Arab countries and no normalization move can undermine the lofty cause of Palestine.

