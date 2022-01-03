570 nanotech projects implemented to meet industrial needs

TEHRAN – Some 570 projects have been implemented in response to the country’s industrial needs in the field of nanotechnology, according to the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

The Iranian Nano Technology Transfer (INTT) network has so far identified 3,252 industrial needs in the field of nanotechnology and linked some of them to a technological response.

Identifying industrial needs and connecting them to technologists is one of the most important chains in the development of the market of technological products, which have been realized by INTT.

Since 2015, the network has identified 3,252 industrial needs from 1,300 industrial units and have connected some of them to a technological response by "holding technology exchange events", "participating in specialized exhibitions", "cooperation with expert consultants and technology exchange agents", "Identifying teams and potential individuals in the framework of the Innovation and Technology Challenge Program".

Accordingly, over 280 projects have been solved and more than 570 projects have been implemented. From the total number of applications registered in the INTT system during the past year; 170 projects are being implemented.

Based on the statistics provided by the Nanotechnology Innovation Council, "equipment", "polymer", "nanocomposite", "paint and resin", "water, wastewater and environment", "textile" and "nanofibers", "metal industries" and "nanomaterials" have the highest demand.

Nanotechnology development in Iran

Iran has been introduced as the 4th leading country in the world in the field of nanotechnology, publishing 11,546 scientific articles in 2020.

The country held a 6 percent share of the world’s total nanotechnology articles, according to StatNano's monthly evaluation accomplished in WoS databases.

Iran ranked 43rd among the 100 most vibrant clusters of science and technology (S&T) worldwide for the third consecutive year, according to the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2020 report.

The country experienced a three-level improvement compared to 2019.

Sourena Sattari, vice president for science and technology, has said that Iran is playing the leading role in the region in the fields of fintech, ICT, stem cell, aerospace, and is unrivaled in artificial intelligence.

Iran has created centers in six Asian countries for exporting nanotechnology products, including China, India, Indonesia, Syria, Turkey, and Iraq.

Nanotechnology’s trend of development is growing in Iran, as the number of nanoproducts and equipment developed in the previous [Iranian calendar] year (ended March 20, 2021) increased to 750, compared with 647 a year before.

Some 223 product manufacturing companies and 59 equipment manufacturing companies are active in the field of nanotechnology and by the end of last year, which developed a total of 750 products and equipment.

