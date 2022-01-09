Palestinian ambassador in Iran bids farewell after four decades

TEHRAN - The Palestinian Ambassador to Tehran, Salah al-Zawawi, has bidden farewell to Iran, bringing to close four decades of his diplomatic mission in the Islamic Republic, according to Press TV.

On Thursday, he met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at the Foreign Ministry where he presented the top diplomat a Palestinian keffiyeh, a symbol of resistance, adorned with images of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Al-Zawawi, one of the founding members of the Fatah political party, was the second Palestinian ambassador to Tehran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

He had been holding the post in Iran since 1980. Before, he had severed as the Palestinian ambassador to Algeria, Brazil and Kenya.

On January 2, Zawawi delivered a speech during a ceremony at Iran’s Foreign Ministry marking the second anniversary of the U.S. assassination of legendary anti-terror commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Along with his Syrian and Iraqi counterparts, he praised Gen. Soleimani for his tireless efforts to strengthen the resistance front as well as his courage in the fight against Daesh.

According to the Beirut-based al-Mayadeen TV, Salam al-Zawawi has been named as Palestine's new ambassador to Iran. She is the daughter of the outgoing ambassador.

She was sworn in before Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the president's residence in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on Saturday, the television said.

The Palestinian president's adviser for diplomatic affairs Majdi al-Khalidi and Ramzi Khoury, director general of the Palestinian National Fund, were present at the swearing-in event.