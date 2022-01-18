Annual sale of nano products to reach $727m

TEHRAN – Revenue from nanotechnology products will reach up to 200 trillion rials (nearly $727 million) by the end of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 21), anticipated Saeed Sarkar secretary of the Nanotechnology Innovation Council.

He made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the nanotechnology achievements exhibition held on Monday at Tehran Permanent International Fairground, IRNA reported.

Over the past 20 years, 850 nano products have entered the market from 25 industrial sectors, showing that the industries have accepted that nanotechnology has developed the market, he stated.

Around 450 knowledge-based companies are working to manufacture 850 nanotech products. In 2006, nanotechnology export was worth $62 million, and we predicted that nanotech exports would reach $1 billion in 2025, but unfortunately, sanctions, currency transfers, and the coronavirus pandemic affect the amount, he lamented.

Last [Iranian calendar] year, the sale of nano goods amounted to 115 trillion rials (about $460 million), so we hope to exceed 200 trillion rials (nearly $727 million) by the next two months.

“New technological products can lead to the creation of specialized employment. If we invest in technology, we will no longer face the migration of elites.

What has happened in the field of knowledge-based is only 10 percent of the country’s capabilities, and if we invest in young people, we will have a prosperous economy,” he highlighted.

Nanotech progress in Iran

Iran has been introduced as the 4th leading country in the world in the field of nanotechnology, publishing 11,546 scientific articles in 2020.

The country held a 6 percent share of the world’s total nanotechnology articles, according to StatNano's monthly evaluation accomplished in WoS databases.

The country experienced a three-level improvement compared to 2019.

Sourena Sattari, vice president for science and technology, said that Iran is playing the leading role in the region in the fields of fintech, ICT, stem cell, aerospace, and is unrivaled in artificial intelligence.

Iran has created centers in six Asian countries for exporting nanotechnology products, including China, India, Indonesia, Syria, Turkey, and Iraq.

Nanotechnology’s trend of development is growing in Iran, as the number of nanoproducts and equipment developed in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2021) increased to 750, compared with 647 a year before.

Some 223 product manufacturing companies and 59 equipment manufacturing companies are active in the field of nanotechnology and by the end of last year, which developed a total of 750 products and equipment.

FB/MG



