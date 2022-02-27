Industry, mining, trade minister to visit Yerevan in early March

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin is going to visit Armenia on top of a high-ranking delegation on March 3 to follow up on the implementation of economic agreements previously reached between the two sides.

As reported by the portal of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Fatemi-Amin will be accompanied by TPO Head Alireza Peyman-Pak and a handful of officials from his ministry during this visit.

According to TPO Deputy Head Mohammadreza Karimzadeh, in this trip, the Iranian officials will hold talks with their Armenian counterparts about various economic subjects, including cooperation in free zones, commodity trade, transportation, customs, and other issues related to trade between the two countries.

Mentioning the visit of Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan to Iran back in January 2021, Karmizadeh said: “During that visit, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the expansion of trade ties and now the Iranian industry minister is visiting Armenia to follow up on the implementation of the mentioned MOU.”

The mentioned MOU was signed by Kerobyan and former Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini.

TPO has made the necessary coordination for a trade delegation to accompany the minister during March 3-4 to pursue expansion of cooperation in various fields, the official added.

During the minister’s visit, Fatemi-Amin and the accompanying delegation are scheduled to have meetings with high-ranking Armenian officials, relevant ministers, and officials from the country’s chambers of commerce.

Fatemi-Amin will also pay a visit to the Iranian trade center in Armenia, whose building is currently being constructed in the capital, to get informed about the progress of the project.

EF/MA